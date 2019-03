Photo provided on March 10, 2019, by the Sundance Institute from the documentary "Leave Neverland," which was screened at the Sundance Film Festival and recently broadcast on HBO cable television. Appearing in the photo are the late pop icon Michael Jackson (l) and a young boy. EFE/ Courtesy Sundance Institute/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Few music-lovers would deny that the late Michael Jackson is one of the key figures in the history of pop, but doubts have once again been cast on his legacy due to his alleged sexual abuse of minors, as dealt with in the recent documentary "Leaving Neverland."

The presumed crimes for years have cast the biggest shadow over the biography of the singer, the 10-year anniversary of whose death from a medication overdose will be commemorated in June.