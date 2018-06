Eight-year-old female African elephant Nelly scores a soccer ball into the Mexican goal and so predicts a win for the German team in their first World Cup match during a photo assignment at the Serengeti Park zoo in Hodenhagen, northern Germany, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

The Hermitage employee poses with cat Achilles after it predicted the winner of the upcoming match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between Russia and Egypt in front of statue of a Lion at the Hermitage State museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Achilles the cat predicts Russia will win vs. Egypt in next World Cup clash

Faced with two bowls of food representing rival teams, a fortune-telling feline predicted that Russia would win its second World Cup clash against Egypt later Tuesday.

Achilles, who resides at St Petersburg’s renowned Hermitage Museum, plumped for the bowl labeled with a Russian national flag, which apparently meant he foresaw a defeat for Egypt by his home team.