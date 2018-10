Detail of the art work "Ex-votos" created by Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei, which is seen this Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at his exhibition in Sao Paulo, where for the first time he includes works created by Brazilian artisans to give a new twist to his art: the Latin American influence. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Detail of jars created by Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei, which are seen this Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at his exhibition in Sao Paulo, where for the first time he includes works created by Brazilian artisans to give a new twist to his art: the Latin American influence. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Detail of the art work "Two-Figures" created by Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei, which is seen this Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at his exhibition in Sao Paulo, where for the first time he includes works created by Brazilian artisans to give a new twist to his art: the Latin American influence. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei brings to Brazil his largest individual exhibition ever, which opens to the public this Saturday in Sao Paulo and for the first time includes works created by Brazilian artisans to give a new twist to his art: the Latin American influence.

The "Roots" exhibition, which will be open to the public until next Jan. 20 at Ibirapuera Park in downtown Sao Paulo, is designed to "reveal lost roots and threatened cultures."