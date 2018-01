US actor Mark Salling, known for his role in the television series "Glee" performs on the South Lawn during the White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, DC, USA, on Apr. 5, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/ROGER L. WOLLENBERG / POOL

US actor Mark Salling, known for his role in the television series "Glee" and who last October pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 35.

The TMZ celebrity news outlet reported Tuesday that authorities are investigating his death as a suicide while The Hollywood Reporter said that at present the cause of death is not apparent.