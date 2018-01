US actor Mark Salling, known for his role in the television series "Glee," performs on the South Lawn during the White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, DC, USA, on Apr. 5, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/ROGER L. WOLLENBERG / POOL

US actor Mark Salling of Glee arrives at the 8th annual TV Land Awards at the Sony Studios in Culver City, California, USA, 17 April 2010. EPA-EFE/FILENINA PROMMER

US actor Mark Salling, known for his role in the television series "Glee" and who last October pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, committed suicide on Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 35.

A spokesman with the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor had hung himself, adding that the body was found about 9 am on the bank of a creek in Sunland, a neighborhood in northern Los Angeles.