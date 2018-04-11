Mexican actress Adriana Barraza will be presented with the 2018 Honorary Award at the 5th Platino Ibero-American Film Awards ceremony, which will be held on April 29 at Xcaret, on Mexico's Riviera Maya, organizers said in a statement Tuesday.

Barraza, born in the central Mexican city of Toluca in 1956, will receive the award for her "impressive and multifaceted professional career as an actress, director and producer, as well as a teacher and an example to new generations," and for "her commitment and dedication to Ibero-American film industry," the statement says.