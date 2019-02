(L-R) Director Israel Cardenas, Director Laura Amelia Guzman, US actress Geraldine Chaplin and German actor Udo Kier pose during the photocall of 'Holy Beasts' during the 69th annual Berlin Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, Feb 13, 2019. The movie is presented in the Panorama section at the Berlinale that runs from Feb 7-17. EPA-EFE /HAYOUNG JEON

Actress Geraldine Chaplin has declared a state of war against old age, a state that has been driving her crazy, she revealed in an interview at the 69th Berlinale Film Festival published by EFE on Thursday.

Chaplin, daughter of cinema great Charles, was at the festival to promote her film "Holy Beasts," directed by Laura Amelia Guzmán and Israel Cárdenas.