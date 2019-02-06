Margot Robbie decided to take on the role of Elizabeth I for her latest feature film "Mary, Queen of Scotts" because having nothing in common with her character pushed her to take on a challenge, the Australian actress told Efe on Wednesday.
It was not until Josie Rourke, English theater and film director, told Robbie she wanted her to interpret a woman, not a queen, that the actress agreed to take on the co-lead role in a movie that tells the story of the battle for the Scottish throne between Mary Stuart, interpreted by Irish-American Saoirse Ronan, and Elizabeth I.