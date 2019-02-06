Australian actress Margot Robbie and Irish-American actress, Saoirse Ronan arrive at the European premiere of 'Mary Queen of Scots' in Leicester square in London, Britain, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Australian actress Margot Robbie (R) and Irish actress, Saoirse Ronan arrive at the European premiere of 'Mary Queen of Scots' in Leicester square in London, Britain, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Margot Robbie decided to take on the role of Elizabeth I for her latest feature film "Mary, Queen of Scotts" because having nothing in common with her character pushed her to take on a challenge, the Australian actress told Efe on Wednesday.

It was not until Josie Rourke, English theater and film director, told Robbie she wanted her to interpret a woman, not a queen, that the actress agreed to take on the co-lead role in a movie that tells the story of the battle for the Scottish throne between Mary Stuart, interpreted by Irish-American Saoirse Ronan, and Elizabeth I.