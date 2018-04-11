Actress, producer and screenwriter Yelyna de Leon on Wednesday said that she wants to end Hollywood's stereotyping of Latinos, urging that they appear in more diverse and complex roles.

De Leon, who returned to her hometown for the screening of her latest film "Murder in the Woods" during the 34th Chicago Latino Film Festival, said in an interview with EFE that fighting the industry's recurring cliches is not an easy task, adding that she has been asked to portray stereotyped characters on numerous ocassions during her careeer.