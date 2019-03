Exterior view of the glass Pyramid in the courtyard of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Dec. 9, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

The Louvre Pyramid reflects the sunlight in the late afternoon outside the Musee du Louvre, in Paris, France, Sept. 11, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/HORACIO VILLALOBOS

As the 30 year anniversary of the now iconic Louvre Museum Pyramid approaches, the landmark designed by Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei has established itself as a mecca for tourists and art lovers visiting the French capital, but its origins were marked by controversy.

In an interview with EFE, Jack Lang, culture minister in the 1980s said that the construction of the glass and metal structure was marred by controversy, but that it has since cemented itself as a Parisian monument.