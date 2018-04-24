Mexican actress Adriana Barraza speaks with EFE during an interview on April 17, 2018, in Buenos Aires, about the 2018 Platino Prize of Honor for Ibero-American Cinema that she is to receive in Mexico this week as a tribute to her career as an actress, director, producer and teacher. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Adriana Barraza says she has always been pretty much the boss, but up close and personal she radiates affection and naturalness. Now, without losing any of that, and, as she says, with her heart full of joy, the Mexican actress will accept this week in Mexico the 2018 Platino Prize of Honor for Ibero-American Cinema.

In an interview with EFE in Buenos Aires, the actress said she feels "very proud" and "honored" to receive the award because, after taking part in several galas, she feels part of the Platinos.