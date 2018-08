Mexican-American singer Adriel Favela on Wednesday presented his latest work and said that he is proud to represent "Mexillenials."

Favela said that his new album, "Señalado por costumbre" (Accused as Usual), is an attempt to push the boundaries of the regional Mexican genre by incorporating hints of jazz, blues, rock and even rap with the help of producers Joss Favela and Ricardio Orrantia.