AECID Library Director María Araceli García and National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan's General Director, Umutkan Munalbayeva during the inauguration of the Kazakh Literature and Culture Center at its library in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 29, 2018. EFE/JAVIER LIAÑO

AECID Cultural and Scientific Relations Director Miguel Albero, AECID Library Director María Araceli García, National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan's General Director, Umutkan Munalbayeva and Kazakh Ambassador to Spain, Konstantin Zhigalov during the inauguration of the Kazakh Literature and Culture Center at its library in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 29, 2018. EFE/JAVIER LIAÑO

The Spanish Agency for International Cooperation for Development, AECID, on Thursday inaugurated the Kazakh Literature and Culture Center at its library in Madrid.

The event was presided by the Kazakh Ambassador to Spain, Konstantin Zhigalov; the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan's General Director, Umutkan Munalbayeva; AECID Library Director María Araceli García, and AECID Cultural and Scientific Relations Director Miguel Albero.