Macau artist Fortes Pakeong Sequeira creates an artwork entitled 'Living Painting' at the Affordable Art Fair in Hong Kong, China, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Spanish artist Gabriel Moreno creates an artwork entitled 'Celia In The Sky - Work In Progress' at the Affordable Art Fair in Hong Kong, China, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

A junior visitor draws at a community art installation entitled by 'Playground' by Hong Kong artist Vanessa Wong at the Affordable Art Fair in Hong Kong, China, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Over a hundred galleries, both local and foreign, were displaying their work at the Affordable Art Fair in Hong Kong which opened on Friday.

As well as finished sculptures, Macau-based artist Fortes Pakeong Sequeira was seen sketching his work entitled 'Living Painting', while Spain's Gabriel Moreno worked on his piece, the somewhat ironically called 'Celia In The Sky - Work In Progress', an epa-efe journalist reports.