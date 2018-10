Burkina Faso's architect Francis Kere during the presentation of his exhibition 'Francis Kere. Primary Elements' at the ICO Museum in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Burkina Faso's architect Francis Kere during the presentation of his exhibition 'Francis Kere. Primary Elements' at the ICO Museum in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Prominent African architect Francis Kere opened on Wednesday his first exhibition in Madrid at the Official Credit Institute (ICO) Museum, with a focus on his method of marrying old and new materials and building techniques.

Kere, who is from a small village in Burkina Faso called Gando, has a large catalog of community-focused buildings anchored in his belief that architecture needs to serve the people.