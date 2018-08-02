Image shows the iconic bar property of Manuel Cáceres aka Manolo "el del Bombo." Spanish soccer's number one fan for the past 40 years has put his Valencia bar-cum-soccer-museum up for sale as, in his own words, at 70 he is "getting on." In Valencia (Spain) Aug 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Manuel Bruque

Image shows the iconic bar property of Manuel Cáceres aka Manolo "el del Bombo." Spanish soccer's number one fan for the past 40 years has put his Valencia bar-cum-soccer-museum up for sale as, in his own words, at 70 he is "getting on." In Valencia (Spain) Aug 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Manuel Bruque

Image shows the iconic bar property of Manuel Cáceres aka Manolo "el del Bombo." Spanish soccer's number one fan for the past 40 years has put his Valencia bar-cum-soccer-museum up for sale as, in his own words, at 70 he is "getting on." In Valencia (Spain) Aug 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Manuel Bruque

Image shows the iconic bar property of Manuel Cáceres aka Manolo "el del Bombo." Spanish soccer's number one fan for the past 40 years has put his Valencia bar-cum-soccer-museum up for sale as, in his own words, at 70 he is "getting on." In Valencia (Spain) Aug 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Manuel Bruque

Image shows the iconic bar property of Manuel Cáceres aka Manolo "el del Bombo." Spanish soccer's number one fan for the past 40 years has put his Valencia bar-cum-soccer-museum up for sale as, in his own words, at 70 he is "getting on." In Valencia (Spain) Aug 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Manuel Bruque

United States sports teams may have their up-tempo, eye-grabbing cheerleaders uplifting their fans but Spain's national soccer team and "La Roja" fans have for the past four decades relied on a unique method to rouse their followers into a victory frenzy in a truly Iberian manner.

Spain's secret weapon? A man, who has spent nearly 40 years following the "Seleccion," dressed in Spain's national squad garb, wearing an enormous black beret and banging an oversized Bass Drum rousing the national squad and its fans' spirits.