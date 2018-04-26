Carmen Gurruchaga (L), Agencia EFE's director of institutional relations, and Mar Marin, head of EFE in Rio de Janeiro, speak during the opening of the photo exhibit 'Water and Life' in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Carmen Gurruchaga (R), Agencia EFE's director of institutional relations, Beatriz Giacomini (L), Repsol Sinopec Brazil's Social Responsibility Coordinator, and her husband, musician Ze Renato, pose during the opening of the photo exhibit 'Water and Life' in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Carmen Gurruchaga (R), Agencia EFE's director of institutional relations, Antonio Maura (C), director of the Cervantes Institute in Rio de Janeiro, and Angel Gonzalez Martinez, EFE sales director in Brazil, pose during the opening of the photo exhibit 'Water and Life' in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Agencia EFE, the world's largest Spanish-language news agency, inaugurated Thursday a photo exhibit about the Amazon at Rio de Janeiro's Botanical Gardens to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its presence in Brazil and to pay tribute to this country.

"We have a firm commitment to Brazil and that is why we want to pay a small homage to the country with this exhibition," EFE's head of institutional relations, Carmen Gurruchaga, said during the inauguration of "Water and Life," comprising more than 30 photographs taken by EFE professionals.