Agencia EFE, the world's largest Spanish-language news agency, inaugurated Thursday a photo exhibit about the Amazon at Rio de Janeiro's Botanical Gardens to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its presence in Brazil and to pay tribute to this country.
"We have a firm commitment to Brazil and that is why we want to pay a small homage to the country with this exhibition," EFE's head of institutional relations, Carmen Gurruchaga, said during the inauguration of "Water and Life," comprising more than 30 photographs taken by EFE professionals.