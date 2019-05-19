Alain Delon is one of the world's most well-known French actors for his films, his good looks, his loves and also for his controversial statements criticized as being homophobic and misogynist. On Sunday, he reviewed his life and his career in a public conversation at Cannes, leaving to the side the darker aspects of his life story.

On Sunday evening, Delon will receive the Palme d'Or at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival and a few hours before the event the 83-year-old veteran actor and sex symbol offered a series of emotional recollections and observations about his career.