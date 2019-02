Works by Albanian artist Avni Delvina on display at 'The Donald' exhibition at the National History Museum in Tirana, Albania, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MALTON DIBRA

An exhibition featuring 46 portraits of United States President Donald Trump in extraordinary poses, including one where he is cradling supreme North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with what appears to be a missile perched in his crotch, opened in the Albanian capital Friday.

Albanian painter Avni Delvina, a Trump fan, launched his exhibition of paintings, which had already done the rounds on social media to much acclaim, at the National History Museum in Tirana.