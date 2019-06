Spanish musician and songwriter Alejandro Sanz performs on stage during his concert at the RCDE Stadium in Prat de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain, Jun 8, 2019 (reissued Jun 9, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/Enric Fontcuberta

Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz is to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in his name in Los Angeles, the organizers said Thursday, although the date for the ceremony has not been finalized yet.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the body which runs the Walk of Fame, revealed the list of artists for the "Class of 2020", under which apart from Sanz, world renowned singers such as Elvis Costello, Billy Idol, 50 Cent, Alicia Keys and Muddy Waters (posthumous) will receive the stars.