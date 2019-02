Worker roll out the red carpet during preparations for the 91st annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, USA, 21 February 2019. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Signage outside the Dolby Theater above the red carpet during preparations for the 91st annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, USA, 22 February 2019. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Workers and media continue preparations on the red carpet during preparations for the 91st annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, USA, 22 February 2019. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Becoming the first movie in Spanish to claim an Oscar for best picture or becoming Mexico's first movie to take the award for best foreign language film were among 10 of the Oscars statuettes that Alfonso Cuarón's "Roma" was in with a chance of taking home at this year's Academy Awards.

"Roma" has already made headway in becoming the first Spanish language film to receive a best picture nomination for cinema's most anticipated night of the year.