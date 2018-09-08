Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron (R) hugs Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro, president of the 'Venezia 75' jury, after receiving the Golden Lion award for his movie 'Roma' during the awarding ceremony of the 75th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, Sept. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Claudio Onorati

Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" took home the Golden Lion at the 75th Venice International Film Festival on Saturday, a year after his fellow countryman Guillermo del Toro won the same award for "The Shape of Water."

The Silver Lion for best direction was awarded to Jacques Audiard, for "The Sisters Brothers," the Grand Jury Prize went to "The Favourite," by Yorgos Lanthimos, while the Volpi Cup for best actor and best actress went to Willem Dafoe, for "At Eternity's Gate," and to Olivia Colman, for "The Favourite."