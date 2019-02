Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron (L) and actresses Yalitza Aparicio (C) and Nancy Garcia talk during a red carpet event for the presentation of the film 'Roma' at the Cineteca Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico, 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARIO GUZMAN

Mexican film director Alfonso Cuaron poses during a red carpet event for the presentation of the film 'Roma' at the Cineteca Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico, 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARIO GUZMAN

Alfonso Cuarón has gone home with the Director's Guild Award for his directing of his acclaimed black and white feature film "Roma."

On Saturday night, the Mexican director had been up against Bradley Cooper for "A Star is Born," Peter Farrelly for "Green Book," Spike Lee for "BlacKkKlansman" and Adam McKay for "Vice."