"Queen of the South" begins its third season on USA Network, with character Teresa Mendoza attempting to retake control of her life, the series's star, Alice Braga, told EFE during an interview.

"Teresa is taking control of her own life. In the third season the character is empowered. She doesn't flee and she doesn't want to be a part of the abuses and manipulations taking place around her. She wants to take control and change her life," the Brazilian actress said.