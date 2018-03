Swedish-born actress Alicia Vikander said during the Mexico City premiere of "Tomb Raider" on Saturday that portraying Lara Croft was an "absolutely fantastic" experience, as she grew up without many female role models in movies and video games.

"I used to play the (Tomb Raider) video game when I was younger and saw the other movies starring Angelina Jolie," she said. "It means a lot to me to be part of this reboot because we grew up without many heroines in video games and the big screen."