Final preparations are being carried out for the 5th Platino Ibero-American Film Awards opening gala, which will take place in the Riviera Maya on Sunday, with Chilean film "Una mujer fantastica" ("A fantastic woman") widely considered to be the favorite to win the best Ibero-American fiction award.

The film, directed by Chilean director Sebastian Lelio, addresses transgender inequality and discrimination, and received numerous nominations at the awards, taking place at the Xcaret ecological theme park near Playa del Carmen, Mexico.