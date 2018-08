A performer looks in a mirror as she prepares for the Notting Hill Carnival Adults Parade in London, Britain, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETE MACLAINE

A dancer is dressed in a colourful costume during the Notting Hill Carnival Adults Parade in London, Britain, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETE MACLAINE

The streets of London were on Monday filled with people clad in bright, eye-catching clothing and booming music as the iconic annual Notting Hill Carnival Adult Parade took over, with almost a million people in attendance.

The Adult Parade is billed as the crescendo to the two-day street carnival, which celebrates Caribbean heritage, and this year's edition did not disappoint, with hundreds of thousands of revelers flocking there to dance, eat and celebrate.