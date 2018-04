Photograph provided Apr. 29, 2018 showing Argentine actor Ernesto Alterio during an interview with EFE in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

The advent of new Internet-based entertainment platforms such as Netflix, represents a kind of "revolution" for the film industry, said Argentine actor Ernesto Alterio.

"Worldwide launches give new platforms an immense reach," the actor told EFE. "The amount of viewers is astounding."