A clown performs in the Arts Palace during the first clown festival in Belarus in Bobruisk, some 150 km from Minsk, Belarus, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANAZENKOVICH

A clown watches from a backstage a performance of his colleague in the Arts Palace during the first clown festival in Belarus in Bobruisk, some 150 km from Minsk, Belarus, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANAZENKOVICH

A clown puts make up on a backstage of the Arts Palace during the first clown festival in Belarus in Bobruisk, some 150 km from Minsk, Belarus, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANAZENKOVICH

Clowns practice in the artists' room of the Arts Palace during the first clown festival in Belarus in Bobruisk, some 150 km from Minsk, Belarus, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANAZENKOVICH

A clown performs in the children's social shelter during the first clown festival in Belarus in Bobruisk, some 150 km from Minsk, Belarus, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANAZENKOVICH

A clown performs in the children's hospital during the first clown festival in Belarus in Bobruisk, some 150 km from Minsk, Belarus, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANAZENKOVICH

Dozens of amateur clowns descended on a city in Belarus to participate in the country's first clown festival, as reported by an epa photojournalist Thursday.

About 60 clowns from Belarus and Russia descended on Bobruisk, some 170 kilometers (106 miles) to the southeast of the capital Minsk, to entertain the crowds gathered at the city's Arts Palace.