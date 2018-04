American actor Verne Troyer walks the red carpet at the Muhammad Ali Celebrity Fight Night XVII in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, on March 19, 2011. EPA-EFE/ROY DABNER/File

American actor Verne Troyer arrives for the world premiere of "Zookeeper" in Los Angeles, California, USA, on July 6, 2011. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK/File

American actor Verne Troyer signs autographs at the Pride of Britain Awards held at the Grosvenor House in Central London, United Kingdom, on Oct. 5, 2009. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DEME/File

American actor Verne Troyer, best known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers series of comedy films, died on Saturday, according to a message on his Instagram account. He was 49.

Troyer, who at 81 centimeters (2-foot-8) was one of the shortest men in the world, had long struggled with alcohol addiction.