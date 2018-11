The artwork 'Fet d'hiver' (1988) by US artist Jeff Koons is on display at the Fondation Beyeler in Riehen, Switzerland, May 11 2012. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

The sculpture 'Fait d'hiver' by US artist Jeff Koons displayed at Liebieghaus in Frankfurt Main, Germany, June 19, 2012. EPA-EFE/BORIS ROESSLER

American artist Jeff Koons has been convicted by a French court for plagiarizing an advertising campaign in the 1980s, judicial officials told EFE on Thursday.

The well known 63-year-old artist and the Center Pompidou in Paris will be forced to pay a fine of 148,000 euros ($169,890) for copyright infringement to Franck Davidovici, the author of an advert for clothing retailer Naf-Naf broadcast in the 80s.