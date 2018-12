Israeli author Amos Oz at a ceremony in which he received the Neuman Prize for Literature at Hebrew at the University of Jerusalem, Oct. 21, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN F

The award-winning Israeli writer Amos Oz died at the age of 79 Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Amos Oz, an Israeli award-winning author and political activist died on Friday, aged 79, his daughter said.

Oz, born on May 4, 1939, was considered among the most prominent Israeli author of his time and his works have been translated into 45 languages.