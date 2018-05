A woman looks on Amy Winehouse's family pictures on display at the exhibition 'Amy Winehouse, a family portrait' at the Jewish Museum in Brussels, Belgium, 11 May 2018. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A woman looks on Amy Winehouse's dresses on display at the exhibition 'Amy Winehouse, a family portrait' at the Jewish Museum in Brussels, Belgium, 11 May 2018. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A woman looks on Amy Winehouse's picture on display at the exhibition 'Amy Winehouse, a family portrait' at the Jewish Museum in Brussels, Belgium, 11 May 2018. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A new exhibition has opened in Brussels showcasing items that belonged to British singer Amy Winehouse, as witnessed by an epa-efe reporter on Friday.

The exhibit, entitled "Amy Winehouse: A Family Portrait," will be on display at the Jewish Museum from May 10-Sept. 16.