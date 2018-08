A staff member from Sotheby's auction house displays the Yamanaka Reticulated Vase with a blue enamel seal mark from the Qianlong period in Chinese history, in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

A staff member from Sotheby's auction house displays the Falangcai Poppy Bowl, which according to Sotheby's is one of the greatest examples of Qianlong Falangcai porcelain in private hands, in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

A staff member from Sotheby's auction house displays the Yamanaka Reticulated Vase with a blue enamel seal mark from the Qianlong period in Chinese history, in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

A staff member from Sotheby's auction house displays the Falangcai Poppy Bowl, which according to Sotheby's is one of the greatest examples of Qianlong Falangcai porcelain in private hands, in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Preparations were underway at Sotheby's in Hong Kong on Thursday for the Chinese Works of Art Autumn Sale in early October, to be led by the auction of a 250-year-old Chinese vase.

The exquisitely carved Yamanaka Reticulated vase is painted with four pairs of fish below Rococo-inspired motifs on a yellow sgraffiato ground, and one of a matching pair that had fetched a price of 43 million pounds sterling ($55.9 million) in the UK in 2010.