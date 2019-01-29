Michelin three-starred chef Angel Leon of the Aponiente Restaurant in Cadiz gives a master class on the second day of the XVII Madrid Fusion International Gastronomy Summit at the IFEMA Congress and Events Center in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA/FERNANDO VILLAR

One of Spain's most talented chefs and gastronomical innovators wowed food experts from all over the world at the Madrid Fusion trade fair on Tuesday with a demonstration on how to crystallize salt in seconds and leave food perfectly cooked in the process.

Angel Leon, also known as "The Chef from the Seas" and as of 2017 the holder of three Michelin stars at Aponiente, his restaurant in southwestern Andalusia, stepped on Madrid Fusion's stage and gave a workshop that drew gasps with his "Live Salt" creations.