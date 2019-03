German artist, Anne Imhof poses for photographer next to her exhibition entitled "Sex" at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, March 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

German artist, Anne Imhof (R) poses with performers during her exhibition entitled "Sex" at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, March 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Actors perform during a live exhibition by German artist, Anne Imhof entitled "Sex" at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, March 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Actors perform during a live exhibition by German artist, Anne Imhof entitled "Sex" at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, March 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

German artist Anne Imhof on Thursday previewed "Sex," the first chapter of a live performance art trilogy commissioned by the prestigious Tate Modern Gallery in the United Kingdom.

In what will be Imhof's debut exhibition at a UK museum, the award-winning artist will present over 10 days and six nights a free exhibition of paintings, sculptures and architectural interventions followed by evening performances with music and light installations.