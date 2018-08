Portuguese musician Paulo Furtado aka The Legendary Tigerman (L) performs on stage at 'Paredes de Coura' music festival, in Paredes de Coura, north of Portugal, 16 August 2018. EPA/JOSE COELHO

A woman dances during the concert of Fleet Foxes at 'Paredes de Coura' music festival, in Paredes de Coura, northern Portugal, 16 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO

Lead singer of US band Fleet Foxes, Robin Pecknold, performs at 'Paredes de Coura' music festival, in Paredes de Coura, northern Portugal, 16 August 2018. EPA/JOSE COELHO

Bands including Arcade Fire and Pussy Riot are set to entertain the crowds gathered at a music festival in northern Portugal over the weekend.

The Russian punk band, some of whose members have served prison sentences over protests on home soil, takes to the stage as part of Friday's lineup at the Paredes de Coura Festival.