People view the Summer Pavilion during a press preview at the Serpentine Gallery in Hyde Park in London, Britain, June 11, 2018. The Serpentine Pavilion 2018 is designed by Mexican architect Frida Escobedo. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL

Mexican architect Frida Escobedo poses at the Summer Pavilion during a press preview at the Serpentine Gallery in Hyde Park in London, Britain, June 11, 2018. The Serpentine Pavilion 2018 is designed by Escobedo. EFE- EPA/NEIL HALL

Promising Mexican architect Frida Escobedo on Monday successfully bridged the 8,000 km (4,970 miles) distance separating the Aztec nation from the United Kingdom and installed a soothing piece of Mexico in the heart of London's Kensington Gardens, near Hyde Park, for this year's Serpentine Gallery Summer Pavilion.

Escobedo (Mexico 1979) inspired herself in traditional domestic Mexican inside patios surrounded by wooden latticework for this unique architectural space, set inside the Serpentine Gallery's 300 m2, which since Summer of 2,000 provides its premises to a world-class architect who has never worked in the UK.