British band Arctic Monkeys perform on the stage during the Super Bock Super Rock Music Festival, in Sesimbra, on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, July 18, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/TIAGO PETINGA

British indie band Arctic Monkeys are set to join the lineup for the NOS Alive festival later in the year, the organizers said Monday.

The 12th edition of music festival takes place from 12-14 July in Algés, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the capital, Lisbon.