American singer Aretha Franklin, known as the "Queen of Soul," performs during the lighting of the Christmas tree outside the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 2, 2009, in New York City. EPA-EFE FILE/Peter Foley

American singer Aretha Franklin, known as the "Queen of Soul," died at her home in Detroit, her representative, Gwendolyn Quinn, said Thursday. She was 76.

Franklin died surrounded by family and friends after being treated for pancreatic cancer, Quinn said.