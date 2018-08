Photograph provided Aug 7 showing filmmaker Gaston Duprat during an interview promoting his most recent film "My Masterpiece" in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pablo Ramon

Photograph provided Aug 7 showing actors Guillermo Francella (l) and Luis Brandoni (r) during an interview promoting Gaston Duprat's most recent film "My Masterpiece" in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pablo Ramon

Renowned Argentine actors Guillermo Francella and Luis Brandoni are the stars of Gaston Duprat's "Mi obra maestra" (My Masterpiece), a film that delves into the extravagant art scene with fine humor and mystery.

In the film, Francella gives life to Arturo Silva, a sophisticated, business-savvy art dealer with a talent for discovering new artists, despite the fact that he has not sold a single piece by his friend Renzo Nervi (Brandoni) in a decade.