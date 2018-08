Argentine playwrights Juan Gabriel Miño and Natalia Carmen Casielles pose during an interview with EFE on Aug. 16, 2018, in Montevideo. EPA-EFE/Aitor Pereira

Argentine playwright, actress and director Natalia Carmen Casielles speaks during an interview with EFE on Aug. 16, 2018, ing Montevideo. EPA-EFE/Aitor Pereira

A play inspired by Mauricio Macri's rise to Argentina's highest office debuts Friday in Montevideo, confronting spectators with themes such as childhood and its treatment by the mass media.

"As part of that exploration we take as a central case Macri's presidential campaign and the concept of the typical family ... and the use, let's call it, of the image of one of his daughters, Antonia Macri (6 years old)," Argentine playwright, actor and director Natalia Carmen Casielles told EFE.