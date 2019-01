A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Interior Ministry shows the suspect stealing 'The Ai-Petri, Crimea' painting by famous Russian landscape painter Arkhip Kuindzhi in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN INTERNAL AFFAIRS MINISTRY/HANDOUT

Vladislav Kononov (C), the director of the Russian Culture Ministry's Museums Department, and State Tretyakov Gallery director Zelfira Tregulova (R) during a press briefing in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Interior Ministry shows the man suspected of stealing a Arkhip Kuindzhi painting in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN INTERNAL AFFAIRS MINISTRY/HANDOUT

A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Interior Ministry shows a Russian police officer finding the stolen 'The Ai-Petri, Crimea' painting by famous Russian landscape painter Arkhip Kuindzhi in the house of the man suspected in stealing the painting, in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN INTERNAL AFFAIRS MINISTRY/HANDOUT

Russian police on Monday recovered a stolen oil painting by well-known landscape painter Arkhip Kuindzhi that had been taken during an exhibition at the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, the interior ministry said.

A 31-year-old man, who already had a criminal record for possession of drugs, was arrested in the residential district of Zarechie on the outskirts of Moscow in connection to the theft of the "Ai Petri. Crimea" painting.