A replica of the installation by architect Kunle Adeyemi, winner of the Silver Lion at the 2016 Venice Biennial, as seen at the Bruges Art and Architecture Triennial, In Bruges (Belgium,) May 4, 2018 EFE-EPA/Sara Ledo

Image shows Jose Selgas (L) and Lucia Cano (R) of the Spanish art studio SelgasCano stand beside their Coupure pavillion at the Bruges Art and Architecture Triennial. The installation, a swimming pool floating on a canal, is composed of a yellow wood structure with a fluorescent tunnel on top that turns pink or orange, according to the sun's position. In Bruges (Belgium,) May 4, 2018 EFE-EPA/Sara Ledo

The 14th-century canal-crisscrossed Belgian city of Bruges unveiled on Friday the second edition of its Art and Architecture Triennial entitled the Liquid City, or Vloeibare Stad in the Flemish language.

The overall narrative, according to Till-Holger Borchert, one of the exhibition's curators in an interview with EFE, was inspired by the late Polish-British sociologist Zygmunt Bauman.