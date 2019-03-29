The artworks 'Dancer' (front, 1912) by Ukrainian artist Alexander Archipenko and (back, L-R) 'Hommage to Bleriot' (1914) by French artist Robert Delaunay, 'Udnie' (1913) by French artist Francis Picaba and 'Electric Prisms' (1914) by Russian-French artist Sonia Delaunay are on display in the exhibition 'The Cubist Cosmos - From Picasso to Leger' at the Kunstmuseum Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

The artwork 'Bust of a Woman' (1907) by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso is on display in the exhibition 'The Cubist Cosmos - From Picasso to Leger' at the Kunstmuseum Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

The artwork 'Harlequin and Woman with a Necklace' (1917) by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso is on display in the exhibition 'The Cubist Cosmos - From Picasso to Leger' at the Kunstmuseum Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

The artwork 'The Muse Inspiring the Poet' (1909) by French artist Henri Rousseau is on display in the exhibition 'The Cubist Cosmos - From Picasso to Leger' at the Kunstmuseum Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

An artwork created by Australian artist Abdul Abdullah entitled 'Understudy' is displayed at an exhibitor booth at the Art Basel in Hong Kong, China, Mar. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Visitors are reflected in art pieces displayed at an exhibitor booth at the Art Basel in Hong Kong, China, Mar. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

The Art Basel Fair in Hong Kong has reaffirmed its position as a leader in the contemporary art market in the Asian continent.

Currently in its sixth year, it has become a major event in the art world, displaying artwork from 35 countries.