The artwork 'The only good pig, is a dead pig' by US-Ethiopian artist Awol Erizku on display at the 'Art Cologne' fair at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, Apr 187, 2018. EFE-EPA/ SASCHA STEINBACH

The artwork (front) 'Ghost (Red)' by German artist Otto Piene on display at the 'Art Cologne' fair at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, Apr 18, 2018. EFE- EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

The artwork 'Two blues' by British-Indian artist Anish Kapoor on display at the 'Art Cologne' fair at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, Apr 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Visitors at the 'Art Cologne' art fair at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, Apr 18, 2018.EFE- EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

The artwork 'Gazing Ball (Titan Mars, Venus, and Cupid) by US artist Jeff Koons on display at the 'Art Cologne' fair at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, Apr 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

The artwork 'Untitled (DADAD)' by Swedish artist Karl Holmqvist on display at the 'Art Cologne' fair at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, Apr 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Pharmaceutical art by British artist Damien Hirst on display at the 'Art Cologne' fair at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, Apr 18, 2018. EFE- EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Visitors at the 'Art Cologne' art fair at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, Apr 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

The artwork 'Gleichbleibender Reiz' by German artist Claus Richter on display at the 'Art Cologne' fair at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, Apr 18 2018. EFE-EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH