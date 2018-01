Este Arte 2018, called "the most selective art fair in the Americas" by its organizers, will take place Jan. 7-9, 2018, at the Convention Center in Punta del Este, Uruguay. EFE FILE

The 4th Este Arte festival in the resort city of Punta del Este opens on Sunday, aiming to expand Uruguay's cultural offerings and links to the art world, organizers told EFE.

"This fair is completely different (from other local projects), it's a quality event, with vision, a contemporary outlook and an outstanding international view. It could be in New York, Paris or Miami," Este Arte director Laura Bardier said.