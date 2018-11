Two visitors look at the painting "Testa di Arlecchino II" by Pablo Picasso, one of the Spanish artist's series on Harlequins, during a preview of the exhibition "From Monet to Bacon - Masterpieces of the Johannesburg Art Gallery" at the Palazzo Ducale in Genoa, Italy, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUCA ZENNARO

The art find of the century could be just a publicity stunt to promote a theater project, a performance group revealed Monday.

An anonymous tip had initially led Netherlands-based writer Mira Feticu to look for and find, buried in a Romanian forest, what she believed was Pablo Picasso's stolen masterpiece "Tete d'Arlequin" (“Harlequin's Head”).