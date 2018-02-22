A British artist was on Thursday putting the finishing touches to an installation made up of hundreds of items of discarded clothing that belonged to refugees ahead of its unveiling at a cathedral in southeastern England, as seen in images captured by an epa photojournalist.

Visitors to Canterbury Cathedral would from Friday be able to marvel at the artwork entitled "Suspended" by Arabella Dorman, fashioned from clothes mostly recovered from beaches on the Greek island of Lesbos and makeshift refugee camps in the northern French port city of Calais, according to a statement on the cathedral’s website.