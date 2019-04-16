Never before have basketball nets been seen on Havana's Malecon esplanade, even less stuck on a wall classified as a Historical Heritage site. There are four nets that carry life-sized human figures made of cardboard that are constantly being hit by the basketball shots of youngsters and tourists.
"We expose ourselves to be hit by citizens without any problem," the people represented by the cardboard figures told EFE. People who were none other than the creators of this artistic installation, Martin and Sicilia.