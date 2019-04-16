Spanish artist Suso 33 poses on April 14, 2019, in front of his graffitis, which form part of "Behind the Wall," the stellar art exhibit of the 13th Havana Biennial on show from April 12 to May 1 along the iconic Malecon esplanade of the Cuban capital. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Visitors observe the stained glass structure by Spanish artist David Magan on April 14, 2019, which forms part of "Behind the Wall," the stellar art exhibit of the 13th Havana Biennial on show from April 12 to May 11 on the iconic Malecon esplanade of the Cuban capital. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

-Kids play basketball at the "Basket People" installation by Spanish artists Martin and Sicilia on April 14, 2019, which forms part of "Behind the Wall," the stellar art exhibit of the 13th Havana Biennial on show from April 12 to May 11 on the iconic Malecon esplanade of the Cuban capital. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Never before have basketball nets been seen on Havana's Malecon esplanade, even less stuck on a wall classified as a Historical Heritage site. There are four nets that carry life-sized human figures made of cardboard that are constantly being hit by the basketball shots of youngsters and tourists.

"We expose ourselves to be hit by citizens without any problem," the people represented by the cardboard figures told EFE. People who were none other than the creators of this artistic installation, Martin and Sicilia.